Massachusetts Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,719,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $272.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $225.36 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.