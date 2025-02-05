Mather Group LLC. Acquires 81,239 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 195.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,239 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

