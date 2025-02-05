Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,857,000 after buying an additional 125,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

