Mather Group LLC. Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,700,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.71.
Waters Price Performance
Shares of WAT opened at $409.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.01. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.