Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,331,000 after purchasing an additional 202,963 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,358,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

