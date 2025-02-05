Matthews International (MATW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $426.88 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MATW stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.81%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

