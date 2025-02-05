MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.79. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.97.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
