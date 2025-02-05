Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Increased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 171.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

