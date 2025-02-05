Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Announces Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%.
Shares of MRCY stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
