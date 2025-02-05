Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Announces Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

