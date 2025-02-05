Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 16,071 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

