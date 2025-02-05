Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

