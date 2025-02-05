Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 943 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.6 %

QCOM opened at $173.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.21 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

