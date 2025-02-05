Mesa Laboratories Issues Press Release for Q4 2024 Results

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) shared its financial results for the three and nine months ending December 31, 2024, in a press release on February 4, 2025. The company unveiled its performance details in a bid to provide transparency to investors and stakeholders.

Get alerts:

The press release, furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in an 8-K filing on the same date, discloses Mesa Laboratories’ operational and financial standings as of the specified periods. This information, as stated in Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, alongside Exhibit 99.1, is intended for informational purposes and is not filed under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor subjected to related liabilities. It also isn’t incorporated by reference into any registration document under the Securities Act of 1933.

Under Item 9.01, the company revealed the following exhibits: Exhibit 99.1, the press release dated February 4, 2025, and Exhibit 104, the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Mesa Laboratories continues to uphold its commitment to transparency and shareholder communication as evidenced by the prompt dissemination of its financial outcomes via the provided press release. Investors and market analysts are encouraged to delve into the detailed financial data and accompanying information to gain insights into the company’s performance and trajectory going forward.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Mesa Laboratories’s 8K filing here.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Recommended Stories