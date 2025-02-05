Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Price Down 19% – Here’s Why

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) shares were down 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Mesoblast Trading Down 19.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

