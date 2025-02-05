MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 134,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,641. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

