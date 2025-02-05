MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.03, but opened at $171.89. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $171.93, with a volume of 4,365 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.89. The stock has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
