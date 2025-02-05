MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $16,314,110. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.22.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.4 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $348.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.42. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.31 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

