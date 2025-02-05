Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 888.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,821 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $91,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

LRCX stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

