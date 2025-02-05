Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $153.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,906,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $153,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,282,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

