Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $36.78 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $36,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.06.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.64%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

