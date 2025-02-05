Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $38.36 Million Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,838 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $38,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHQ stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.