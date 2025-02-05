Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $42,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $2,724,231. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $656.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $611.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

