Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 206,564 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 206,564 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Boeing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $213.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

