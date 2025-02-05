Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 379,963 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,963 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $80,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 261.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 560,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 405,527 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 970,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after buying an additional 323,722 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 624.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 580,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

