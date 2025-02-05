Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $388.20 on Wednesday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $335.73 and a one year high of $550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.68 and its 200 day moving average is $418.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

