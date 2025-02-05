Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 473,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

