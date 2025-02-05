Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 7.74%.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 473,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Mizuho Financial Group
