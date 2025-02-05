Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Village Super Market accounts for about 0.8% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 262.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Village Super Market by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 209.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Trading Up 0.8 %

Village Super Market stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $507.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Stories

