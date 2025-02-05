Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 13,875 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.6% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $22,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7,173.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 233,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XBI opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

