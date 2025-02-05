Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 4,040 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,724,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after buying an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after buying an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,201,000 after acquiring an additional 793,333 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

