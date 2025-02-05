Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 291,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 250,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,258,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

