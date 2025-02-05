Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $4.95 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $573,306,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,909,000 after purchasing an additional 800,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 587.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,262,000 after buying an additional 536,785 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $264.30 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.25. The firm has a market cap of $244.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.53.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

