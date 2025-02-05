Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 173 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.59.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

