Murphy Oil Q2 EPS Forecast Raised by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MUR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

MUR stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 266.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 106.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 90.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

