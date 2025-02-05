Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Issues Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50, Zacks reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.88. The stock had a trading volume of 264,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $358.51 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.33 and its 200 day moving average is $507.14.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.40.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

