NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NASB Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

NASB Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASB Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.23. NASB Financial has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

NASB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. NASB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

