Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $986.68 and last traded at $993.56. Approximately 1,070,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,394,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $994.87.

Specifically, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 32,067 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.39, for a total transaction of $31,374,032.13. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,458.11. The trade was a 98.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $909.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $784.44. The company has a market cap of $424.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

