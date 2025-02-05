Netflix (NFLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

2/4/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $975.00.

1/24/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating.

1/23/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $950.00.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $950.00.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $950.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $965.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $875.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $1,175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,000.00.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $850.00 to $960.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $925.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $875.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $900.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $715.00.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $950.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $940.00.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $800.00 to $1,150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,494.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $680.00.

1/16/2025 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $950.00 to $925.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/15/2025 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,065.00 to $1,040.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $825.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $715.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $840.00 to $950.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $795.00 to $965.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $825.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,010.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $750.00 to $850.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $840.00 to $1,040.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $555.00 to $720.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/21/2024 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $825.00 to $1,040.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $825.00 to $1,065.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $950.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $800.00.

12/13/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $850.00 to $1,010.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $993.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,859. The company has a market capitalization of $425.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,008.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $909.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $784.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 32,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.39, for a total value of $31,374,032.13. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,458.11. This represents a 98.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $267,211,135. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

