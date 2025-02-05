Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $152.42 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average is $131.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,445. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,693 shares of company stock valued at $32,718,279 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.85.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

