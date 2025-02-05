New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.89, but opened at $53.25. New York Times shares last traded at $49.27, with a volume of 188,385 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in New York Times by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,078 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in New York Times by 582.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 361,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 308,277 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in New York Times by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 518,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 279,899 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 159,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

