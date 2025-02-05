News Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect News to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NWSA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 4,033,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.35. News has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup initiated coverage on News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

