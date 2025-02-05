News (NASDAQ:NWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. News had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 3.49%.

NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. 1,488,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. News has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

