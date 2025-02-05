NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

