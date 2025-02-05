Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 3,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. Nihon Kohden has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.