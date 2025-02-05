Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.88%.
Nihon Kohden Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 3,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. Nihon Kohden has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
