Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $174.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.85 and its 200 day moving average is $174.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

