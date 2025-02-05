Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 431.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE AMT opened at $184.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.42%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.