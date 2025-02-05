Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,785 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $100,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

