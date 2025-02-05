Ninety One UK Ltd Has $477.46 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433,177 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $477,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $513.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

