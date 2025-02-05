Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 3,408 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $56,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 679,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,421,000 after buying an additional 75,670 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $299.67 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,158.04. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,553.59. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,766 shares of company stock valued at $33,348,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

