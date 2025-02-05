Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 9,463 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $273,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI opened at $471.59 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.84 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.09 and its 200 day moving average is $454.52.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

