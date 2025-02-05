Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.89 ($0.04), with a volume of 868700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.66 ($0.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Up 8.9 %

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.