Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.89 ($0.04), with a volume of 868700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.66 ($0.03).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
